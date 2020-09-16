Trump's ABC News town hall: Trump responds to a question on a national mask mandate

The president said, "I do wear them when I have to ... a lot of people don’t want to wear masks. There are a lot of people who think that masks are not good."
1:38 | 09/16/20

