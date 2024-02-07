How an undercover FBI phone call led to Erik Maund’s arrest

Austin, Texas, car dealer Erik Maund was convicted of the murder for hire which led to the deaths of Holly Williams and William Lanway in Nashville, TN in March 2020.

February 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live