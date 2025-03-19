Pentagon restores webpage on Jackie Robinson's military career

The Defense Department reinstated a story on its website about Jackie Robinson's military service after it was removed as part of the Pentagon’s crackdown on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

March 19, 2025

