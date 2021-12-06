Transcript for Vanessa Guillen’s family keeps her memory alive: Part 11

A year ago we were able to bring the Guillen family together with someone they wanted to see again to have the opportunity to thank. This is a person you wanted to meet for a long time. Mr., Guillen, what do you have to say to him? I want to say to him, I appreciate his help way too much. Way too much for my heart. Last summer, hundreds gathered at Cesar Chavez high school to celebrate and remember Vanessa's life. It took more than a month for the remains to be identified and ultimately returned to the family, which allowed for a proper burial. It was an emotional homecoming of sorts with a custom casket arriving by horse-drawn carriage to her high school where she ran track and played soccer. It was incredibly touching. Close family and friends were able to join her for one last lap around the track. The only thing I did afterwards -- everyone left. I was left alone in her cemetery. I laid down, and like, dude, why you leave me so early? Because that's how we used to talk. Like, bro, you really left. I'm like, I really need you. And it's so hard. Every day I just think about, like, I'm not going to see you ever again. I'm always thinking about her. You know? Memories never die. A lot of people care about her, and they didn't even know her. He honor her and rescue her by doing that. Just last month, Lupe and Mayra spoke at a vigil to honor the one-year anniversary of Vanessa's death. Two sisters at the forefront of their family's fight for justice. It was very emotional for me, because I think us as four sisters -- me, Vanessa, yovana, and Mayra -- we never actually, you know, to feel the love from each other because we never said it before, until that vigil for her one-year anniversary. Mayra, thank you so much for everything and remember that I love you all the time. I wish I could've said it to Vanessa. I wish I could have said those last words for her. I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen! I am Vanessa Guillen! I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen. I am Vanessa Guillen!

