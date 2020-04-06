Ex-wife says living with Karl Karlsen was 'terrifying'

More
Cindy Best said police called her in 2012 regarding a tip about the death of Levi Karlsen. She then decided she wanted to help police by recording her conversations with Karl.
1:14 | 06/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ex-wife says living with Karl Karlsen was 'terrifying'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"Cindy Best said police called her in 2012 regarding a tip about the death of Levi Karlsen. She then decided she wanted to help police by recording her conversations with Karl.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"71068178","title":"Ex-wife says living with Karl Karlsen was 'terrifying'","url":"/2020/video/wife-living-karl-karlsen-terrifying-71068178"}