Transcript for Wife secretly records husband's conversations after suspecting affair

Junior has just moved to Delaware to join mark. Who is in the midst but he quickly developing romance with his boss now. I just listen for myself Marcus distant he was detached and generic picked up. She finally asked me. And I didn't want to talk about and I didn't know where I was what she suspected. Had something to do it another woman. She said specifically its narrative is. We've talked about thwarting context of her professional decorum and who are not about there wasn't she four of the lead. Do there isn't buying it in fact she's. Pretty close tabs on quizzing him about Meriden. Asking about his comings and goings she seems to have information she couldn't have any way of knowing and Martin. And figure out. Unbeknownst to margins conversations narratives are being recorded by generic route I acutely. Excitement this fall at our. Every one at any parent who are you thinking. Should focus on my command and what they were doing and when they were dying and women together. And this is finished keeps them together. And batting. A great thing. Every chance you get my proof of a given that sick feeling in the stomach.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.