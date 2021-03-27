Witness killed before testifying in Kelsie Schelling trial: Part 9

Roxann Martinez was shot and killed in Denver in an incident unrelated to the Schelling case, investigators say. Lauren Suhr, who grew close to Donthe Lucas, took the stand.
6:12 | 03/27/21

Comments
Transcript for Witness killed before testifying in Kelsie Schelling trial: Part 9

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"6:12","description":"Roxann Martinez was shot and killed in Denver in an incident unrelated to the Schelling case, investigators say. Lauren Suhr, who grew close to Donthe Lucas, took the stand.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"76714654","title":"Witness killed before testifying in Kelsie Schelling trial: Part 9","url":"/2020/video/witness-killed-testifying-kelsie-schelling-trial-part-76714654"}