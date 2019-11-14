Yingying Zhang’s parents’ emotional visit to her university apartment

More
Yingying Zhang’s parents returned to the United States in May 2019, prior to the trial of the man later found guilty of killing their daughter.
1:06 | 11/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Yingying Zhang’s parents’ emotional visit to her university apartment
In late may means family and loved ones that they came to the U was to attend the trial. And even doing and the United States. What is she wanted to. My. Usually two states alignment of the trauma. I'm. Well I think they did they want to some of them. It's the Lima Lima Linda envelope away. And their dreams they want their daughter. What they want remains. They don't want to give up hope. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:06","description":"Yingying Zhang’s parents returned to the United States in May 2019, prior to the trial of the man later found guilty of killing their daughter.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"66943204","title":"Yingying Zhang’s parents’ emotional visit to her university apartment","url":"/2020/video/yingying-zhangs-parents-emotional-visit-university-apartment-66943204"}