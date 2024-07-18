How is the Republican Party talking about the American dream?

Ruth Igielnik, staff editor for news surveys at The New York Times, joins the podcast to discuss how JD Vance reframed the message from his memoir in his RNC speech.

July 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live