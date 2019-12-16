Boeing may suspend production of 737 Max jets

The Wall Street Journal says the move is being considered amid concerns over when the planes will be allowed to fly again.
0:12 | 12/16/19

Transcript for Boeing may suspend production of 737 Max jets
Boeing may cut or suspend production of its troubled 737. Max jet the Wall Street Journal says the moves are being considered the concern over whether and when the planes will be allowed to fly again.

