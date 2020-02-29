Coronavirus fears impact Wall Street

More
Rebecca Jarvis joins ABC News Prine to discuss the how much coronavirus has affected the market.
3:31 | 02/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus fears impact Wall Street

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:31","description":"Rebecca Jarvis joins ABC News Prine to discuss the how much coronavirus has affected the market.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"69297227","title":"Coronavirus fears impact Wall Street","url":"/Business/video/coronavirus-fears-impact-wall-street-69297227"}