Transcript for GM no longer paying striking workers' health costs

Progress is being reported in contract talks between striking union workers in General Motors sources say one of the main sticking point is health care benefits. The Detroit Free Press reports GM is now offering 2% wage increase the men's clothing company is coming under fire for selling sweat shirts inspired by recent school shootings that's what shirts sold by B story feature the names of the school's. For past shootings occurred along with holes Mitt to replicate bullet holes. Parents of shooting victims are among those voicing outrage founder of the company says the designs were meant to treat this shootings with reverence and respect.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.