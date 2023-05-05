Latest jobs report shows better than expected growth despite recent US bank failures

US employers added 253,000 jobs to the economy, bringing the unemployment rate down to 3.4% in April as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates for the 10th time.

May 5, 2023

