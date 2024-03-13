MTA sues Westfield Mall for ending lease at busy NYC subway station

Aaron Katersky reports the MTA is suing Westfield Mall after it ceased operations at Fulton Center, a busy Manhattan transit hub, over theft and safety concerns, breaking an agreed-upon lease.

March 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live