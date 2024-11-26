Israeli ambassador to UN on what happens after cease-fire proposal

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, said Hezbollah “learned a lesson” after starting a war with Israel.

November 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live