What to know if you’re hitting the roads for the holidays

AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz shares advice on everything from gas prices to best travel times.

November 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live