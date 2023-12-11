Occidental Petroleum to buy Crown Rock for $12 billion

ABC News business reporter Alexis Christoforous has the latest business headlines, including Occidental Petroleum’s deal to buy energy producer Crown Rock.

December 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live