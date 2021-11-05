Transcript for Pennsylvania restaurant owner struggles to find workers

Due to carry of knows the restaurant market he's been in business with two locations in Westmoreland county for more than three decades I've been in business 32 years. And it's never been that is difficult to find people. The sides tell the story right now staffing at the carrier's Greensboro location so short. He's closing the restaurant on Mondays just to give his team a break you can't take advantage of people. The work and some of the guys working girls work and 67 days it's not fair to them. Like so many business owners right now the carrier says he's tried to boost interest keeping wages well above minimum wage offering unlimited overtime anyone at once it. Along with a list of other benefits if you look up and on highway. Everybody's offering Burger King fifteen brawler bounds. Mean access at all according to the National Federation of Independent Business nearly 60% of small businesses were trying to hire people in April. 44% of those weren't able to fill open positions and that's to small businesses. The carrier says he thinks expanded unemployment benefits are keeping people home everybody needed help. Everybody wasn't working but I think we've gone too far. We need to get people back to work. I think there's. The unemployment compensation and of people may be mad at me for saying that it. We need help Armenia people got to come back to work some say Republicans are pushing for officials to reinstate the work search rule requiring those on unemployment to seek new jobs weekly. Governor wolf's office has suggested raising wages to bring in more workers. But the carrier says right now even that's not working. We're all trying different ways in San applies people who come to work. We're just we're hitting a road.

