Transcript for Redesigned airplane seats could mean more space for middle seat

The friendly skies may be getting friendly air for passengers who hate getting stuck in that dreaded middle seat in May soon have a more comfortable option. The FAA has just approved a new designs that staggers the seats with the middle seat position slightly behind and slightly lower than the aisle and window seats. The startup company behind the design says this configuration offers more room to spread out. At least one airplane reportedly plans to install the new seats on fifty planes. No word. Which airline middle seat not bad the. As brilliant especially when people are encroaching in your space I now. I'm part of metal every tomorrow it any peace believe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.