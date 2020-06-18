Transcript for Small business owner shifts business model during pandemic and thrives

We are back now with the small business owner in Detroit forced to pivot in this pandemic, shifting her business model and making it through. My name is Danielle Smith parker. My husband and I own an online market placed called Detroit made based out of Detroit Michigan. We have a family of eight. They range in age from 25 to 4. We're expecting a little one this August. About seven years ago I was working in our state capitol about an hour and a half away from our home in Detroit. I was commuting a few days a week and working from home and the last thing I wanted to do was come home and clean. Detroit made is a market place business. Basically we have seasoned cleaners and people can get service in about five minutes. When the pandemic hit, we shifted our business model from primarily residential to primarily commercial. Each team member is required to wear all their ppe gear and change between appointments. They're required to wear a mask. They're required to wear, in commercial spaces, post covid cleaning requires they wear face shields, shoe covers and of course they wear gloves. This was definitely a scary time. In the very beginning we didn't know if we would be able to stay open, much less keep everyone employed. To be able to think quickly and learn about how we can adjust and adapt as quickly and safely as possible, it's something that I didn't know we could do at the time. I didn't know we could do it until we actually did it. I feel proud of that. We're proud we can keep our team together and safe. We're able to keep the clients safe. We have a formula for making sure things stay consistent, healthy and safe. I feel really, really proud of the fact that we were able to turn on a dime. If I had been asked if the business would survive in the beginning of March, I would probably say I have no idea. Today we're not only going to survive, we're going to thrive. As small business owners, we're constantly met with challenges to overcome and problems to solve. We figure it out. If something doesn't work, we find a new way and pivot. If something bombs, if we fail, we fail forward. For every small business owner who is wondering how they're going to make it through this pandemic, it's hard. But we can do hard things. Danielle proving we're all stronger than we think.

