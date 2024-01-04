Stanley cups generating long lines outside Starbucks and Target

Viral videos captured customers stirring up a frenzy as they tried purchase the latest model of the popular cup. The must-have item is a pink version of the Stanley Quencher drinking cup.

January 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live