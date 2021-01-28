Transcript for Stock market and the economy: 847,000 Americans filed for unemployment last week

The opening bell is about to ring on Wall Street stocks. Are set to open flat. Today after yesterday's sharp selloff the Dow and S&P 500 both coming off their worst day since October ABC news business correspondent Gator Bowl this year with more. So they did or we just talked a lot about GameStop there. Having an impact on the broader market. Terry if you look and volume and the shares that traded hands yesterday and a resounding answer is yes it was around 24 billion shares trading hands yesterday. She had so much market participation had to put that in context. We haven't seen a trading days that busy since at least 2007 and I was messaging way at some traders when they had five seconds to answer text. Or eczema and EMI can't stay in and polite companies over the comments are getting. I want to tell you who is extremely busy but longer term there is something that you just alluded to which is really important. Which is to keep in mind that. Building a portfolio for someone's retirement this is not about in evaluating any actual fundamentals. Of a company or if that is it that is a very small fraction but your point you know we saw a lot of these stocks for example and seen GameStop they closed higher yesterday but is he said Terry. You know as and 500 that was the worst day that we've seen in three months so it does look like smoother sailing or at least. I'm sick calmer sailing in today's session Terry. We'll see it's quite a story. And dinner we got some new data on the jobs market this morning 847000. People filed first time unemployment claims last week. Still incredibly high. Trending in her address. Yeah I put. And US economy grew an idiot for better. Stayed away sorry Terry sorry sorry sorry yeah it noted it was and that any initial weekly jobless claims data that was slightly better than forecasted slightly better. Then what we saw last week so that in and of itself as encouraging. Matier pouring these are remarkably high numbers and if you look at all of the people who are filing. For every form. Unemployment benefit that we've seen including the pandemic assistance programs. We can still take a look at this. Last week which was talking about vs this week a year ago we can still say there are at least six times more he fall. Needing assistance. Last week vs last week a year ago so yes. This particular week day a little bit better than what we expected but overall still at least six times worse. Then where we were at this point a year ago you also mentioned that fourth quarter GDP print. So we came in at 4% vs the four point 3% which was forecast so widget shows you we had a more moderate recovery. Then went somewhere hoping for Terry it. Still so many people struggling out there Deirdre Bolton. Thanks so much on the business before us us.

