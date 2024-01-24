Venmo, Zelle, Cash App leaving users vulnerable to fraud: Manhattan DA

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg put Venmo, Zelle and Cash App on notice for leaving users vulnerable to fraud. He has requested meetings with the companies.

January 24, 2024

