-
Now Playing: Wells Fargo computer glitch led to foreclosures
-
Now Playing: Dow drops nearly 800 points -- a loss of more than 3%
-
Now Playing: Marriott says data breach may affect up to 500 million Starwood hotel guests
-
Now Playing: Honda recalls 2018, 2019 Honda Odysseys
-
Now Playing: What is the Fed?
-
Now Playing: Has your boss ever taken your idea? Here are tips to survive the work bandit
-
Now Playing: GM workers seek answers amid shutdown plans
-
Now Playing: GM workers respond to news of shutdown: 'Everyone is scared'
-
Now Playing: Puppies have taken over Times Square for 'Deals and Steals' free shipping edition!
-
Now Playing: GM to shutter 5 factories, cut 14,000 jobs
-
Now Playing: Cyber Monday could be extended to a 'cyber week'
-
Now Playing: General Motors announce major layoffs, plants shutdown
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals this Thanksgiving on items supporting small businesses
-
Now Playing: Black Friday shopping tips
-
Now Playing: Online tools ensure consumers won't pay full price this Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Dow dragged down by Target, tech shares
-
Now Playing: How to get the most bang for your buck on Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Woman in GoFundMe scam says she's the victim
-
Now Playing: Major retailers kicking off big Black Friday sales
-
Now Playing: Retailers ramping up deals as Black Friday rush draws closer