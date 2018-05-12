Transcript for Wells Fargo computer glitch led to foreclosures

Not Wells Fargo is blaming a computer glitch for more than 500. Homeowners losing their homes a banks revealing in a regulatory filing that it incorrectly denied 870. Loan modification requests. Now that error led to foreclosures. For more than 60%. Of those homeowners. In August Wells Fargo also blamed a similar calculation error for homeowners losing their homes. Now regulators and lawmakers want to know how all of this happened. Sure many of those words want an end to him and figure out what the wrong.

