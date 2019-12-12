YouTube bans racist, sexist insults

The crackdown comes after YouTube has courted controversy for its handling of harassment allegations on its platform in the past.
0:17 | 12/12/19

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for YouTube bans racist, sexist insults
This for 36 in new this morning YouTube says it will no longer tolerate insults based on someone's race gender or sexual orientation. In the update to YouTube's policies the company announced that it will remove content from channels and terminate a channel altogether for repeated offenses.

