Transcript for 2019 fall movie preview: All of the season's hottest films hitting theaters

Special edition of the show we're we discussed. Fall movies we preview what's going to be out there you know this is the best season. Because the studios seen everything that's gonna win an Oscar or they think can win an Oscar for fall. So I'm gonna start with the blockbusters want our day the first point is. It chapter two back in 27 team the first that came at the king's book and was all the kids dealing with penny wise land. And now this part huge Stephen king's book. 27 years later with the kids have grown up and they played by people like James McAvoy and bill hater and Jessica cast that. Well it's three hours long people I warn you it's scary as hell and bill. Guards guards performances penny wise plan is scarier than it ever was before back I can look at you know he's in the sewer and a half. So that's the start that begins the blockbusters even with it chapter two and boy. That's a great start for fall season. Then we have Joker not the Joker but Joker. This news. Very tough role for Joaquin Phoenix the play because the police following it was Jack Nicholson. And then degree heat. Ledger who won an Oscar for playing the Joker after he was daddy was that posthumous Oscar well. Joaquin Phoenix is playing mrs. stand alone movie. Nothing like any kind of Batman has no Batman mentioned in it he is a stand up comedians who fail. Who defied but he still depressed what he do any action himself as Joker. And another person and we TV host this plea by Robert junior who teaches him about comedy. And somebody else and give this away teaches them about. About going out in the world and doing it. Maybe it's just the part that brings out the best actor but Joaquin Phoenix we all now is one of the best that we head. Then there's. The animated movies which are always huge in the fall and abominable is a story about a little girl who befriends the entity. And what's the take that getting back to Mount Everest to expand. Well it's irresistible how deep does anybody say no I'm not gonna see that. And they don't than they have frozen through. Think of all the money frozen one well now elf and then arm back and they're going fine. This award health now we can keep it that Howard reached. That's that's but that things are Gemma. Has Will Smith. In a movie directed by Ang Lee the Oscar winning. Eden which he plays a hit man. Who is pursued by another hit man was also will met back in his twenties. So they used that the aging process and so will Smith and be basically fighting himself back in the years he laid to rest for instance that way. Again technology. Can do anything in movies and this is one that's going to try. Then we had zombie plan to. I was one of the real fan. Remember all the zombies woody house any minute Jesse Eisenberg and the phone Abigail breathless. It back fighting zombies on the active. Then we have mood opposite the mistress of evil so Angelina Jolie's playing let's listen again. But this time she feuding with another when he played by Michelle Pfeiffer you know too deep it. Again irresistible we have to see. And then terminator. Star State's dark fate that we've all seen too many terminator movies probably but this return. Arnold Schwarzenegger to the role as if you under and even that panel said. We haven't seen forever they decided to make if this sequel back to terminator two it forget those 345. Again who just wanted to see Arnold who got more fees and returned to the parts that basically it's. And I ended the blockbusters with Star Wars the rise. I wore this is the nine. And the final chapter in this guy walker that. And if you if you read these parents are again. High low ran played by Adam. The duties are either it's like the days when. We've seen these movies in these characters would become part of our consciousness and doing it. So I'm gonna predict which of these black course is gonna make the most money my money is not Star Wars devices. Fall is also the time of Oscars Oscar favorites that all the studios here about who is gonna do it if you'd about it they have meetings about it. What's gonna win. And me. I'm putting my money and hire the irishman is a gangster epic directed by Martin's court says which should be enough or anybody out there is a movie. To say sign me up. You know I don't really care but you should care because you have Robert De Niro playing a real gangster named for years. A guy who. I killed Jimmy hop nobody's ever known as cute now but this is the guy that says it. And who discourse says they have playing Jimmy the one and only Al Tina. This is the first time genome is at war. With mark we're sad thing for. This is an ethnic but it's also going to go through decades which means Robert De Niro half that age. You know from his I think late twenties early thirties I'd kill his eighties. And he passed the it has done so everybody in the eyes and so this cost a lot of money from people say it was as much as 200 million dollars to make this happen. But for me enough to fit gangster epic march starts at like put that on the top of the Oscar Lewis. Then there's ward vs Farrar this is you know visit to technical do I have to love cars no. This is a movie when the Ford Motor Co. We have to do not live for our dominant. Somebody has to win LaMont that doesn't work for for our. And so what they do is they get Carroll Shelby a designer to design a car Matt Damon plays that there there and Christian Bale plays the British driver very turbulent personality doing. And this is the kind of movie you know based on fact that the academy really with to get spectacular. So it's more than promise you know put the headline US. Then there is marriage story. Marriage story is in no bomb packed movie and I think the best and these these have remained. And he's got two spectacular actors Adam driver and Scarlett Johansson. And they play. The couple he's at your director she's an actress who married and then divorce. And fight for the custody if that it sounds like something that we saw back in Kramer vs Kramer. The cheap and not believe what performances like this do. To transform that I think Adam driver in this movie. Makes that all of that it was we've always liked them. This movie certifies that he's one of the best actors on the plan. Definitely see that. Then we have a movie called clemency. Starring Alfre Woodard who has never gotten off Purdue playing a warden of repressive. Who's actually had to stand and supervise them the lethal injection at twelve people and can no longer take due. When you watch her face when you watch her do this and see what a career that she's had. And how she uses it he did it in society character you'll just be its bond aspire. Then we have little win. That a woman is directed and written by Greta girl would we all know her from sleeper. And this is the eighth film that's been made of this we may. But. I think with third two Ronan in the past and the whole mark Stanley and Merrill street coming in to play really formidable man. We've got something. And we really know that Louise have been al-Qaeda was doing something that this is it age greeted her with is come of age. Weird hat I mean do we were in a world. Feminism and women's standing up for them. And we're gonna get this and this movie will be Lou it Greta girl right now. And then a war epic. Hollywood loves war Oscar this is called 1917. It's directed by them and these who won an Oscar for directing American Beauty which was his first me. But this is 1970 because it was the bloodiest year of World War I soldiers on the suicide mission. I think. When people see the talent that is been put together with and the producers Steven Spielberg. These are all formidable competitors for the best picture. For me one of the most exciting things about ball and movies I haven't seen but I wanna see other people that are taken wild swings you know. Sometimes you can say army frozen to end you're going to be OK you know you're doing if equal you're doing something. What about the people that are doing something totally original. And the first move beyond my list but that is Joseph Joseph rabbit this is written and directed and starred in Haikou what indeed human director. He gave us the war wracked Iraq like me. Let yourself silly. Isn't telling the world war two's story about a holy major urban blight. Who imagined his best friend is yeah okay. You're thinking this is spend a million people. I say with type of what he's behind it infinity ward and people it in a minute. And talk about it while Wang who would have the nerve to do. The way. Then marvelous Brooke. A movie that's in the passion project for the actor Edward Norton for ten or fifteen years he's always wanted to take Jonathan Martin's book. And it's about a detective with rats and laid and while he's also writing directing and everything else. An effective book which was in the nineties back in the 1950s. Brooklyn. To get a feeling toward this characters paired with two rats I think in this community and I'm telling you everything that happens. Something you've never seen before. Totally prepared it. Then we had at Astra. With his faith based movie starring Brad Pitt as an astronaut who is going back in the state to find his live boy's father played by Tommy Lee Jones. James Gray who directed it said and I quote. I want to put something on the screen that's the most we live. The him he and faith. Ever done in a move. In the mid course. Then uncut gem on cut stands is a product of this that the Brothers. They are. The guys that did good time last year with Robert Pattinson they're like a little young versions of marks professing. But this movie stars Adam Sandler as a jeweler who's an inveterate gambler and it's toward. You know another staple of fall and the Oscars he's in our biopic. The academy loves to award people Whitney way somebody re. You know Gary Oldman playing Winston Churchill. Merrill street being Margaret Thatcher did just they look at that May Day. This is and sometimes these people deserve those Oscars and sometimes you just thing. Hound now you know it's just that old cliche. Somebody play somebody real and then there people who know have to do that right the big movie in the bio field this season. Is a beautiful day in neighbor. In which Tom Hanks mr. nice guy play mister Rodgers the ultimate demise with his Mister Rogers' Neighborhood program. So weird attention thing. Well attention comes from the fact it is based on the genuine article that comes you know wrote where he was fine fine the dirt on the who it. This guy be if they leave thing Matthew reed who won an Emmy for the American slaves that order. And I think that little contrast between mr. Rogers and who he is. And this guy going after he will make for Liu. And you know these. Mr. charges of course. Then there's a movie called Judy which means Judy. Renee Zellweger plays terribly isn't about me in the traditional sense the whole life 1959. Years QB guy. She was in London. Performing when she could barely from time stand upon day fifty in the life. And it is incredibly moving to watch what Renee Zellweger does with this part a lot of people laid. I think he later in a way nobody has tried. Then Harry. Harry it is a movie about Harriet Tubman. Who was a slave who turned abolitionist. And in the re who when it totally but purple. It plain area have been some controversy be cut. If you read those British it should've gone to and there actor. If somebody's pounded and they can do it I'm all for the so that's a movie I'm really wants. And then there's a movie called bombs now. In which. Charlie. While people calling me now it. And it's that whole scandal where me Kelly tried to take down Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. Gretchen Carlson was also on her side doing that and Nicole Kidman plays her. But watch out for Charlie and what she does with the role of me. And then we have just mercy. Mercy is that another true story where Michael B Jordan plays the lawyer who takes the unwinnable case of a black man who's been wrongly accused of crime game box. Take that part. If they see the spark that would fly between those two. And then that connect with the mr. Rogers movie to me is him because pain and glory. It is directed by the Spanish wizard I column page on the dove. And it stars Antonio Banderas in the performance that is career whose plane. Would take a different name than Pedro almonds over but he's playing this director who made you re. Who gave him his early parts and he is the most moving performance. That you're going to stay put Antonio there's really. The best actor and Ari I'm gonna end my fault review preview with three movies that you know people hate it when I do it but. When you hear bout my haven't seen any of the but there's been heavily advertised and marketed an high and I always say to myself. Is this really is going to be thinking he's really work because there's something about them it found flight. There's a risk being taken here that maybe not plan one of them called Rambo laugh line. Remember when it's just blown play Rambo for the first time he was Rambo. First life. And won't exit for years I'm not going back if it sounds like some marketing ploy. The way it sounds to me with you know you can always be surprised. But the stories basically the loan. Going to help with France ordered been kidnapped and he goes to Mexico on by the court. Because they that would be called anything else but calling it ran that I have to keep it. Life alone do you know make a movie that makes me my own words I'd be happy if he. Then the next one is Charlie's Angels I do we really want to see China thing again with the TV show not enough for the two. Movie that Drew Barrymore produced not enough to do we want it and now we head. Kristen Stewart Norman's got an album this that they are wrong. Look grain. They're all Kristen Stewart I don't understand why this accuracy made name herself as Indian ones that do think commercial mainstream movies just maybe if she can do it. But again I have to be convinced. And laugh on the list. Is there an audience for it. If cat. Cat the musical that won't. And it's just playing some place in the world no matter where we are Tom Hooper who won an Oscar for the King's Speech and did in his rob he is. Directing this movie and look at this can stating that Taylor's with his and it. Idris Elba is. Judy dance games cordon. Jennifer Huff Oscar winner for dream girls has the part of Britain. That means you get the thing then. Than. See. I think on my own show people that they I doubt. I waited I still think you have to prove to me. That these movies are going to work still ring in and all that went after it. Go to the movies and joy because the fall season shock subplot with stuff and we're gonna talk about it fruitful.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.