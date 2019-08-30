-
Now Playing: Jared Harris talks 'Chernobyl' and his role as a Soviet scientist
-
Now Playing: 'Luce' star Kelvin Harrison on his rise to fame
-
Now Playing: 2019 fall movie preview: All of the season's hottest films hitting theaters
-
Now Playing: Kane Brown performs 'Lose It' live in Central Park
-
Now Playing: J.J. Watt’s incredible update on Hurricane Harvey relief fund
-
Now Playing: Kane Brown and Marshmello perform 'Happier' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Kane Brown performs 'Homesick' live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Kane Brown and Marshmello perform 'One Thing Right' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Kane Brown and Marshmello on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore and Dave East talk 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga'
-
Now Playing: Bebe Rexha claps back at sexism and size-shaming in the industry
-
Now Playing: Dale Earnhardt Jr. gives 1st interview since plane crash
-
Now Playing: Trebek done with chemo, back on 'Jeopardy!'
-
Now Playing: Coco Gauff scores epic 3-set win at US Open
-
Now Playing: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says he’s finished chemotherapy
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Matthew McConaughey will become a professor
-
Now Playing: BeBe Winans talks new album and book
-
Now Playing: Kurt and Ashley Busch on Prince Harry, Kyle Busch and 'Racing Wives'
-
Now Playing: Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in new television series
-
Now Playing: Dog the Bounty Hunter opens up about the death of his wife