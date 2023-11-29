Actor Jonathan Majors' trial on domestic violence charges set to begin Wednesday

Majors, 34, faces misdemeanor assault and harassment charges stemming from an incident in March with his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

November 29, 2023

