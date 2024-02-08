Actor takes role that imitates real-life immigration struggles

Actor Ezekial Pacheco takes on a role that resembles some of the immigration struggles he faces in real life. ABC's Armando Garcia sits with him to discuss his first lead role in "At The Gates."

February 8, 2024

