Actors Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan discuss 'Outlander'

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan about their decade-long run on the popular STARZ series, "Outlanders." Part two of their seventh season drops Nov. 22.

October 16, 2024

