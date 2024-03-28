Actress Kerry Condon Stars In a Movie Inhabits the Violent Ireland In the 70s

ABC News’ Phil Lipof speaks with Irish actress Kerry Condon about her role as a ruthless IRA soldier in the new movie “In the Land of Saints and Sinners," also starring Liam Neeson.

March 28, 2024

