Actress Trace Lysette on film 'Monica': 'It’s meant to be provocative'

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth speaks with actress Trace Lysette about her film “Monica,” including its groundbreaking debut at Venice Film Festival, strained relationships and trans representation.

June 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live