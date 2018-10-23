Transcript for Amy Schumer announces pregnancy along with voting recommendations

Abundant to a bizarre celebrity pregnancy announcement at all or myself. At any humor and broken the news about expecting her first child but out of friends and you're gonna count after she hinted at the news with a picture of. Her husband Chris and herself photo shopped over Prince Harry and Megan's body has. In the caption she said she was about to announce some exciting news. On the page of her friend the journalist Jessica yellen and it was only after clicking on about page's scrolling through humors endorsements for the mid term elections to users see the last line. I'm pregnant.

