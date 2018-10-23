Amy Schumer announces pregnancy along with voting recommendations

More
Schumer, 37, surprised fans when she announced this past February that she'd wed chef Chris Fischer in a seaside ceremony in Malibu, California.
0:32 | 10/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amy Schumer announces pregnancy along with voting recommendations
Abundant to a bizarre celebrity pregnancy announcement at all or myself. At any humor and broken the news about expecting her first child but out of friends and you're gonna count after she hinted at the news with a picture of. Her husband Chris and herself photo shopped over Prince Harry and Megan's body has. In the caption she said she was about to announce some exciting news. On the page of her friend the journalist Jessica yellen and it was only after clicking on about page's scrolling through humors endorsements for the mid term elections to users see the last line. I'm pregnant.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58683827,"title":"Amy Schumer announces pregnancy along with voting recommendations","duration":"0:32","description":"Schumer, 37, surprised fans when she announced this past February that she'd wed chef Chris Fischer in a seaside ceremony in Malibu, California.","url":"/Entertainment/video/amy-schumer-announces-pregnancy-voting-recommendations-58683827","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.