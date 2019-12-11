Transcript for Ashley McBryde on CMA new artist of the year nomination

How excited are you about Wednesday night all the way excited is warming is really really really that important everything else make sooners. Well because you know what it would mean to take home that stroke right. Yeah you that you really getting talked about the night being all about country's greatest female vocalist and being included. When they asked about implement reform the site yet of course and he got every day in and Dolly in Kerry on the same stage. I mean the foundations could crumble. Because of all that that powers not not to star power but isn't powerful Whitman. And that's like three different areas being represented at the same time and this is this the best we have to offer. And it's really something T aspire to and in really be proud of what would taking home the CMA new artist trophy means. I'd be crazy. Any time that we did this we worked together you know what Carolina and we we like to sing songs together and and hang out and com and I really respect everybody in the category. So the people that you work with closely to celebrate you in a category like that this is it's awesome. As the Lincoln.

