Transcript for Ashley McBryde teases new album

We're so proud of our country roots and her blue grassroots. We have this tendency to be on that this rocky edge and it. Yes it was kind of shot away from it for a little while for a few years we've kind of like how will touch the rocket who hope. Really dive into it probably should be that afraid that there's a way to ride that line a little further on the other side of it and I think that's what this record's going to be like.

