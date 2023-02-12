Baby elephants make Super Bowl predictions

Three-month-old twin elephants Yaad and Tukada make their Super Bowl predictions before the big game at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

February 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live