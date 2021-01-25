‘The Bachelor’ sneak peek: A new queen arrives -- and Victoria isn't happy

More
New contestant Catalina, a Puerto Rican pageant queen, arrives in the hopes of winning Matt's heart, but finds instant drama with self-proclaimed queen Victoria.
1:05 | 01/25/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘The Bachelor’ sneak peek: A new queen arrives -- and Victoria isn't happy
It's incredible how are being low are setting out wait guns killing finally hear it all along yes it. I'm from Puerto Rico and tiles of the prevalence to beat us pretty good universe. The Winona tell you this that now I'm here to hopefully come. Only thought that I area. Noon and currency grid announced closed means the house. Eileen in coming out of loves me am I OK I mean I'm. Write your former. Opening his eyes fell on every Israeli teen who I think Eisenhower that crown not something I'm really yeah I need. About it man my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

