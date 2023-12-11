Billy Porter on new music, movie: 'I get to lead with the fullness of who I am'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke to Billy Porter about his new album, "Black Mona Lisa" and new film "Our Son," which tackles a complex and rarely explored experience in the LGBTQ+ community: divorce.

December 11, 2023

