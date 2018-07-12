Boy crawls away from Queen Elizabeth II

More
Her Majesty was visiting a children’s charity when an 8-year-old dropped to the floor and crawled away from her.
0:32 | 12/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy crawls away from Queen Elizabeth II
Then there's this Queen Elizabeth beane has been a lot of people over the years but she is not used to getting a reaction like this is a nine year old boy was being introduced to the queen at a hospital in London and apparently got up overwhelm. Our pick a leading that I can't get dropped out of isn't crawled. A shouting Bob is he headed for the door. Everyone had a giggle if they're saying he was overwhelmed that looks like sheer terror to me and I just somebody candidly and that's a Spicer out. He got hit you while you do data hectic it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59674594,"title":"Boy crawls away from Queen Elizabeth II","duration":"0:32","description":"Her Majesty was visiting a children’s charity when an 8-year-old dropped to the floor and crawled away from her.","url":"/Entertainment/video/boy-crawls-queen-elizabeth-59674594","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.