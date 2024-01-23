Breaking down the biggest names and films nominated for 2024 Oscars

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth and Chris Connelly, and Variety’s Clayton Davis weigh in on the biggest snubs and surprises from the Oscar nominations.

January 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live