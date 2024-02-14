Brittany Howard on her second solo album 'What Now'

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with five-time Grammy-winning vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Brittany Howard about her critically acclaimed second solo album "What Now."

February 14, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live