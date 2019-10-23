Cameron Douglas, his former fellow prisoners on surviving prison: Part 4

More
Douglas spent two years in solitary confinement in a federal prison and talks about how hard it was to miss his grandmother's funeral, find out about his father's throat cancer and finally get sober.
9:37 | 10/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cameron Douglas, his former fellow prisoners on surviving prison: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:37","description":"Douglas spent two years in solitary confinement in a federal prison and talks about how hard it was to miss his grandmother's funeral, find out about his father's throat cancer and finally get sober.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"66457658","title":"Cameron Douglas, his former fellow prisoners on surviving prison: Part 4","url":"/Entertainment/video/cameron-douglas-fellow-prisoners-surviving-prison-part-66457658"}