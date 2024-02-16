Chappell Roan on journey to stardom and how drag culture inspired her style and sound

ABC News' Trevor Ault spoke with pop sensation Chappell Roan about what inspired her style and sound for "The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" and what fans can expect from her upcoming tour

February 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live