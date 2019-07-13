Transcript for New charges for R. Kelly

I'm Alexis Nick Adams in Chicago were singer. Those charges include producing and receiving child pornography and obstruction of justice charges. In Brooklyn New York there was a second indictment for racketeering authorities say Kelly was the leader of a criminal enterprise. That was recruiting girls to engage in illegal sexual activity. But the R&B singer investigators say Kelly sexual partners. We're required to follow certain rules including leaving their room without his nation not talking any other guys and were allegedly required to call and daddy. Prosecutors also say he exposed a minor to a venereal disease without her knowledge. The Federalist agents are actually also going after two of former employees. His former business manager is in court today he did not want to comment on camera. Throughout the weekend. In Chicago I'm Alexis began ends you're watching ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.