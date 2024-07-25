Comedian Allison Reese on perfecting her Kamala Harris impersonations

Comedian, actor and writer Allison Reese breaks down the perfect Kamala Harris impersonation and how she expects to become even busier as Harris takes on the Democratic presidential ticket.

July 25, 2024

