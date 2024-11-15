NASA concerns about persistent oxygen leak aboard International Space Station

The station has been leaking air for five years, and NASA is concerned that this might indicate a potential failure in the structural integrity of the International Space Station.

November 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live