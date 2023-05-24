Culture Conversations: South Asian dancers bring representation to the stage

ABC News' Zohreen Shah spoke with dancers Reshma Gajjar and Joya Kazi about how they approached entering the dance field, representation on the stage and screen and how they inspire each other.

May 24, 2023

