Daisy Ridley and Tom Bateman on new thriller 'Magpie'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with actress Daisy Ridley and screenwriter Tom Bateman about their new film “Magpie” and the inspiration behind the dark thriller.

October 23, 2024

