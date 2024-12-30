Shares of Boeing slide after South Korea plane crash

The stock price dropped more than 4% at the open of trading one day after a Boeing model 737-800 was involved in the Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea that killed 179 passengers. 

December 30, 2024

