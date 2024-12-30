Court nixes Trump bid to overturn Carroll verdict

An appeals court has rejected Donald Trump's attempt to overturn a jury's verdict last year that found he sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s.

December 30, 2024

