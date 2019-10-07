Dan + Shay talk about their fans in the pop world

More
Dan + Shay discuss their famous fans in the pop world like the Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendez, Demi Lovato, and Kelly Clarkson.
1:59 | 07/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dan + Shay talk about their fans in the pop world

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:59","description":"Dan + Shay discuss their famous fans in the pop world like the Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendez, Demi Lovato, and Kelly Clarkson.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"64245178","title":"Dan + Shay talk about their fans in the pop world","url":"/Entertainment/video/dan-shay-talk-fans-pop-world-64245178"}